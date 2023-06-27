The Jackson EMC Foundation board of directors awarded a total of $123,696 in grants during its recent meeting, including $50,000 to organizations serving Jackson County. Grants included:
- $15,000 to Adventure Bags Inc., for its Serving Children in Crisis, One Bag at a Time Program, to create and distribute comfort bags to displaced children through local DFCS offices, domestic violence shelters, fire departments, group homes and children’s shelters in Jackson EMC’s service area.
- $15,000 to DIVAS Who Win Freedom Center Inc., for its Freedom Experience and Freedom Boutique Program to assist with rent to create a safe space for women in Barrow, Clarke, Franklin, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson and Madison counties overcoming addictions, prostitution and sex trafficking.
- $15,000 to St. Vincent De Paul Society of Jefferson, for its Emergency Financial Assistance to Families in Crisis Program that provides funds for rent and mortgage to families in crisis.
- $5,000 to Freedom Path Counseling, to provide one-on-one and group counseling services for residents in Clarke, Barrow, Gwinnett, Hall and Madison counties.
