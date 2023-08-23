The Jackson County Paramedic Relief Fund will be holding its 15th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament on Friday Sept. 1st Double Oaks Golf Course in Commerce. This annual event is used to raise funds to support this non-profit organization.
Established in 2011, the Jackson County Paramedic Relief Fund, Inc. is a non-profit corporation under the laws of the State of Georgia and is located in Jackson County, Georgia.
Jackson County began the Emergency Medical Service in 1974. From that time, the service has continued to grow and expand not only with continued growth of individuals in the country, but also its service members as well.
In 2008, Tim Holman suffered an injury on the job. Although a full-time employee with insurance, he had to go through multiple surgeries, physical therapy, and was out of work on many occasions due to the recovery process.
It was because of Tim's situation that the idea arose to create an organization separate from the country to help with medical costs and living expenses for those that serve our community in their time of need. Thus, the Jackson County Paramedic Relief Fund was created.
Year to date in 2023, the JCPRF has dispersed over $15,000 in assistance to our county EMS personnel.
If you would like to make a tax deductible donation to this 501(c)3 organization, please visit jacksoncountyprf.org.
