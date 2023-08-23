The Jackson County Paramedic Relief Fund will be holding its 15th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament on Friday Sept. 1st  Double Oaks Golf Course in Commerce. This annual event is used to raise funds to support this non-profit organization.

Established in 2011, the Jackson County Paramedic Relief Fund, Inc. is a non-profit corporation under the laws of the State of Georgia and is located in Jackson County, Georgia.

