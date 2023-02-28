Steve Argo, leadership annual giving officer for Extra Special People (ESP), recently gave a presentation to the Jefferson Woman's Club.
ESP is an organization developed in 1986 with a one-week camp for children with disabilities. The program has no cut-off age and participants can begin as young as 4 years old. ESP's mission is to "create transformative experiences for people with disabilities and their families, changing communities for the better."
Since its beginnings in 1986, the number of participants in ESP programs has grown. In 2022, there were 900 active participants including 252 families enrolled in the 360 Program, which serves both people with disabilities and their families.
Argo also spoke about Camp Hooray, the group's summer camp. Additionally, he explained how Java Joy provides vocational training, has had 275 events, serving 23,000 cups of coffee and providing 3,320 hours of employment. ESP has also built a universally-accessible playground and had 65 participants playing baseball in the Miracle League last year.
Funding for ESP is 87.4% private (including corporate sponsorships) and 12.6% from state funding.
In other Women's Club business:
- Members were asked to volunteer for several events at the Jefferson Public Library and will also participate in Foliage Fest on March 18 at the city park.
- Mary Martin and Dawn LeCook were approved for membership.
- Vernell Hix presented an update regarding the $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a Jefferson High School student.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.