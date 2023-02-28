Steve Argo, leadership annual giving officer for Extra Special People (ESP), recently gave a presentation to the Jefferson Woman's Club.

ESP is an organization developed in 1986 with a one-week camp for children with disabilities. The program has no cut-off age and participants can begin as young as 4 years old. ESP's mission is to "create transformative experiences for people with disabilities and their families, changing communities for the better."

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.