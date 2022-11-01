Fall tree sale

Volunteers Jeff McKillip and Susan Russell help Bob Kerr and son Bobby load trees purchased at the Jefferson Tree Council fall tree sale.

 Photo by Laurie J. Anderson

Jefferson's Tree Council, in partnership with the University of Georgia Jackson County Extension Office, sold 300 trees to homeowners at its fall tree sale. The event was held the last week of October.

Ornamental and native trees, priced at $16 to $18 each, were sold at cost.

