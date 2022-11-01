Jefferson's Tree Council, in partnership with the University of Georgia Jackson County Extension Office, sold 300 trees to homeowners at its fall tree sale. The event was held the last week of October.
Ornamental and native trees, priced at $16 to $18 each, were sold at cost.
“We’re not interested in making money; we’re interested in getting trees on private property,” said Susan Russell, Jefferson city arborist and a member of the tree council.
Property owner Bob Kerr was one of those who took advantage of the offer.
“We just bought a lot and it’s basically devoid of trees,” he said. The additional canopy will help reduce erosion and add needed shade.
The entire community benefits from additional canopy, Russell pointed out.
“It also saves the city money because they don’t have to purchase, plant and maintain trees," she said.
Many of the trees are eligible for a City of Jefferson utility bill credit through the TreeBates program.
The next sale will occur at the Spring Foliage Festival, held annually in March at Jefferson City Park, 302 Longview Dr., Jefferson.
For more information about the TreeBates program, contact city arborist Susan Russell at 706-201-7893 or arborvitals@gmail.com.
