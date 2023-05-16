Family Lego Club continues at the Commerce Public Library on Saturday, May 20, from 12-2 p.m. The library provides the legos so families and children are just invited to bring their creativity.
In other Commerce library news:
- Summer Reading sign-ups begin on Monday, May 22. Parents and caregivers are asked to stop by the library and sign children into the online Beanstack program. There will be a kiosk set up for this at the library, but parents may also do this online from a home computer. There will be a paper log reading program available for those who prefer that method. All library programs are free but some do require registration so be sure to check if that is necessary. Looking ahead, Kid Yoga with Gary Watson on Tuesday, June 5, at 1 p.m. and again at 1:30 p.m. It also requires registration.
- The regular Wednesday storytime with Brittney Warren will be held as usual throughout the summer at 10:30 a.m., but the program will also be open to families with older children who are out of school during the summer. This family storytime will begin on Wednesday, May 24, and is planned to be held in the children's tower. Baby and Me continues throughout the summer, too, and is always open to parents whose older children frequently enjoy being helpers with their younger siblings.
- Learn to be a Piedmont Athens Regional Super Sitter at the Commerce Library on Wednesday, May 24. There will be a class led by a nurse from the hospital for ages 12-15 and will cover child behavior, first aid, safety and the actual business of babysitting. The class is free but call the library at 706-335-5946 to reserve a space.
- Lauren Jenkins, the new health educator for the Northeast Health District, will be available at the library from 3-5 p.m.on Wednesday, May 24, to introduce herself to patrons and to answer any questions they may have.
- "Dress as a bee" day will be Friday, May 26. Children are invited to "bee" as creative as possible with perhaps black and yellow stripes or homemade antennae. There will be prizes for all "bees" as long as supplies last.
- There will be a first aid class at the Commerce Library on Tuesday, May 30, at 1:30 p.m. Sign-ups are required so stop by or call the library at 706-335-5946 to reserve a place.
- Be sure to pick up a calendar of all the special summer activities at the library. Children will be given one at school, but there are copies available at the library as well.
- New adult fiction now on the shelves include: Nancy Thayer's All the Days of Summer, Amanda Quick's The Bride Wore White, Justin Cronin's The Ferryman, Joel c. Rosenberg's The Libyan Diversion and Jennifer Saint's Atalanta.
- Upcoming programs include: Saturday - Family Lego Club 12-2 p.m.; Mondays, Yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and Family Storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m. and Yoga at 6 p.m.; Friday, Dress as a Bee Day and Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
