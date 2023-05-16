Pop up library

Frankie and Leo Miranda used their PLAY card to check out books from PuRL after attending the Commerce Primary School's Bingo for Books.

Family Lego Club continues at the Commerce Public Library on Saturday, May 20, from 12-2 p.m. The library provides the legos so families and children are just invited to bring their creativity.

In other Commerce library news:

