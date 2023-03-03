Family LEGO Club will meet at the Commerce Public Library on Saturday, March 18, from 12-2 p.m. for a time of creative building.
In other library news:
Upcoming programs include: Mondays, yoga at 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 p.m. and yoga at 6 p.m.; Fridays, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.; and Saturday, March 18, Family Lego Club 12-2 p.m.
