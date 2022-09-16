A local daycare recently visited the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson and Lexi Love, Jackson County Farm Bureau, read "One Little Lot." The book is about gardening, even in small spaces. She also provided an activity explaining pollination of plants and flowers by bees. "Ms. Sherri showed our visitors the children’s section of the library. They also observed the butterflies in our new garden," library leaders said.
- Stop by any of the Piedmont Regional libraries including Nicholson to check-out a state park pass.
- Stop by the Nicholson library on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10:30 a.m. to see rescued animals. The Divine Rescue Ranch is bringing some of their rescued animals to share with the community. The Rescue Ranch will talk about their mission. The event is free. It will be held in the library’s annex room.
- Boo Fest is planned October 18 from 6-8 p.m. Children of all ages are encouraged to dress-up, enjoy crafts and activities, and take home a treat bag. The event is free and open to all ages with a parent/guardian.
- The Nicholson Public Library will be at “Petsense by Tractor Supply in Commerce” on Saturday, September 24. Dirt Road Doggies Rescue will have adoptable animals. Children can enter a coloring contest and get their face painted.
- The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club will meet on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 1:30 PM. This month, the group is reading The Devil in the White City, by Erik Larson.
- The library will be closed Monday, October 10, for staff training.
