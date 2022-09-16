Love

Lexi Love, Jackson County Farm Bureau, is shown with the book she read at story time at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson.

A local daycare recently visited the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson and Lexi Love, Jackson County Farm Bureau, read "One Little Lot." The book is about gardening, even in small spaces. She also provided an activity explaining pollination of plants and flowers by bees. "Ms. Sherri showed our visitors the children’s section of the library. They also observed the butterflies in our new garden," library leaders said.

In other library news:

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.