Jefferson's Woman's Club met September 11 at the historic Jackson County Courthouse. Members were treated to a fashion show presented by Chico's of Athens, organized by member Debra Plott. Eight Woman's Club members modeled the fashion ensembles. Additionally, members donated many items of gently-used clothing to Peace Place so that women in transitional housing could select items to wear for job interviews.
During the business meeting, members were informed about the club's focus for the current club year, including the free little libraries and book baskets, and aiding the Head Start and Extra Special People programs.
Members will help with an iServe food distribution on October 17 at the Pendergrass Flea Market. Fundraising ideas, including "Cinco de Bingo" scheduled for May 2024 were also presented for a vote by the members present.
Ceil Jarrett presented a history report detailing the inception of the Jefferson Woman's Club. Mayor J. S. Ayers, concerned about the health and beauty of Jefferson, in a May 25, 1912, letter to The Jackson Herald, called for the formation of a "civic improvement club" in order to beautify Jefferson. He stated "l am confident if the ladies would organize, they could have the officials do a great many things to improve the health and appearances of Jefferson." The original Civic Improvement Club was formed in 1912 with the name changed to The Jefferson Woman's Club in 1915.
