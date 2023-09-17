Jefferson's Woman's Club met September 11 at the historic Jackson County Courthouse. Members were treated to a fashion show presented by Chico's of Athens, organized by member Debra Plott. Eight Woman's Club members modeled the fashion ensembles. Additionally, members donated many items of gently-used clothing to Peace Place so that women in transitional housing could select items to wear for job interviews.

During the business meeting, members were informed about the club's focus for the current club year, including the free little libraries and book baskets, and aiding the Head Start and Extra Special People programs.

