Two fish fry fundraiser events are planned for the Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County.
“Come support the Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County in our efforts to raise $30,000 for the month of September,” organizers said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Two fish fry fundraiser events are planned for the Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County.
“Come support the Boys & Girls Club of Jackson County in our efforts to raise $30,000 for the month of September,” organizers said.
Fish fry events are planned Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mt. Calvary church in Commerce and on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Tabo’s in Jefferson.
The price is $8 for a fish sandwich or $10 for a combo, which includes the sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, bread, drink and dessert from cooking club.
For more information, call 706-367-8553 or email info@bgcjcga.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.