The Crawford W. Long Museum is hosting a special program, “Flapper to Mod,” during the month of September.
From women's suffrage to the youth culture of the swinging '60s, join Sarah Beth Vogt for a discussion of the social, historical and political influences on women's fashion throughout each decade from the 1920s-1960s.
