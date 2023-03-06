Foliage Fest is coming up on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Park in Jefferson.
Foliage Fest is coming up on March 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Park in Jefferson.
A 5K will be held at 9 a.m. Pre-registration is required. The 5K is presented by Peace Place, Inc.
Vendors will be at the Foliage Fest event with handmade crafts, artwork and nature-inspired items. Food and beverages will also be available from local vendors.
The spring tree sale will also be held with a variety of trees and shrubs available for order.
Entertainment is planned throughout the day. The schedule of entertainment includes: St. Patrick’s Delights at 10:30 a.m.; Fiddlin’ Around with the Bryceland Bunch Plus at 11 a.m.; Next of Kin at noon; Carpenter School of Irish Dance at 1:15 p.m.; Red Oak Southern Strings at 2 p.m.; and The Sunroom Gang and Jam at 3:15 p.m.
This annual event is held by the Jefferson Tree Council.
The City Park is located at 302 Longview Dr., Jefferson.
For more information, email communications@cityofjefferson.com or call 706-201-7893.
