The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia has received $3,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia will use the gift to supply the food bank with products, while also educating the community about food insecurity and nutrition.
This gift will be used for the food bank's Food2kids programming. For 30 years, the Food Bank has served communities across the northeast region of Georgia and provided access to nourishing food and relevant education for its constituents. The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia serves 14 counties, mobilizing more than 11 million pounds of food with the assistance of over 200 partner organizations every year.
