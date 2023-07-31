Grant

The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia was awarded a $10,000 grant through a nomination by Jackson EMC to the CoBank Sharing Success Program. Pictured are: Tino Johnson, JEMC Business Development Manager, Erin Barger, President and CEO Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, and John Tebeau, Board Chair at the Food bank of Northeast Georgia.

The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia was awarded a $10,000 grant through a nomination by Jackson EMC to the CoBank Sharing Success Program. The grant will help the food bank provide the equivalent of 30,000 meals through its distribution channels and partners.

“Inflation and supply chain challenges have increased food costs for families and the Food Bank, including 65,000 people at risk of food insecurity in our area,” said Erin Barger, executive director.

