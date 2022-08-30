The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia has plans to break ground on a new building, located at 890 Newton Bridge Road, just across the street from its current location. This new facility will increase the food bank’s opportunities for volunteer experiences and accelerate the food bank’s ability to grow the quantity and quality of the food distributed across the northeast region of Georgia.

The new building will expand the food bank’s total facility footprint to 63,000 square feet, a 65% increase over current capacity, and will significantly help the Food Bank further its fight against food insecurity across the organization’s 14-county service area.

