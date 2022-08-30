The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia has plans to break ground on a new building, located at 890 Newton Bridge Road, just across the street from its current location. This new facility will increase the food bank’s opportunities for volunteer experiences and accelerate the food bank’s ability to grow the quantity and quality of the food distributed across the northeast region of Georgia.
The new building will expand the food bank’s total facility footprint to 63,000 square feet, a 65% increase over current capacity, and will significantly help the Food Bank further its fight against food insecurity across the organization’s 14-county service area.
“In the world of Food Banking and ending food insecurity, space matters because people matter,” said Erin Barger, President and CEO of the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia. “For us, every square foot represents more food, fresher food, and humans who no longer worry about their next meal. Over the course of our 30-year history, our current facility was right-sized for that moment in time, and for that we are grateful. Now we look to a future in which no single neighbor has stress over food and basic provisions. This new home is the cornerstone in realizing that vision.”
Within the next five years, the expansion will empower the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia to double its opportunity for volunteer engagement on-site and increase its annual output by up to 5 million pounds, or 4.2 million meals—serving more families than ever before in the northeast region of Georgia.
To learn more about the capital campaign, volunteer opportunities and donation efforts visit foodbanknega.com.
