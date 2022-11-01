The former executive director of the Crawford W. Long Museum in Jefferson, Susan B. Deaver, died Oct. 1 in Jacksonville, Fla. She was 76.
Deaver served as director of the CWL museum in the 1980s. She was also the first female member allowed to join the Jefferson Rotary Club after Rotary International began allowing female members into the previously all-male organization.
During her time in Jackson County, Deaver was responsible for several certifications of National Historic Landmarks.
Her professional life included being a Kindergarten, 1st and 4th grade teacher, professional storyteller, tour guide at the Georgia Aquarium, Administrator of the Sandy Springs Foundation, and many other volunteer activities at historical landmarks around Atlanta with the Atlanta History Center, such as the Tully Smith House.
The daughter of Julien P. Benjamin Jr. and Dolores McMillan, Susan enjoyed traveling, dancing, animals, playing the ocarina, and most importantly interpreting history through museum work, preservation of historical landmarks and storytelling.
She is survived by her three sons, William Shuford, Kit Deaver, and Todd Deaver; her sisters, Barbara Benjamin, and Elizabeth Benjamin; her brother, JP Benjamin III; her Atlanta "sister" Suzanne Mercer; and by numerous friends and acquaintances who will miss her laugh, her quick wit, and her zeal for life.
A private service for the family will be held.
Donations in Susan's memory can be made to: Southern Order of Storytellers, Crawford W. Long Museum Association at 28 College St Jefferson, Ga., the Tully Smith House at the Atlanta History Center and the Atlanta Shakespeare Company
