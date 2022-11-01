Deaver

Susan Deaver

The former executive director of the Crawford W. Long Museum in Jefferson, Susan B. Deaver, died Oct. 1 in Jacksonville, Fla.  She was 76.

Deaver served as director of the CWL museum in the 1980s. She was also the first female member allowed to join the Jefferson Rotary Club after Rotary International began allowing female members into the previously all-male organization.

