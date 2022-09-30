The Four Seasons Garden Club is celebrating its 50th year anniversary. A celebration was held in Spencer Park in Commerce on Sept. 27.
According to a history of the club, the group was formed in the early 1970's, after it became apparent to the Commerce Garden Club Council that an additional garden club was needed. The council president, Rachel Hoover, appointed six members to serve as the nucleus for the new club:
- Commerce Garden Club: Elaine Harber and Gerry Spear
- Harmony Grove Garden Club: Marthella Hagan and Ruth Scoggins
- Pine Tree Garden Club: Ann Griffeth and Mary Hardman
Griffeth, who attended the celebration on Sept. 27, served as the club's first president. She was elected president at an organizational meeting in November 1972. Twenty-three charter members were in attendance at that meeting.
The group met all the requirements for membership into the Garden Club of Georgia, Inc., and the National Council of Garden Clubs, Inc., by October 1972 and was admitted into those two groups in October 1973.
