The Four Seasons Garden Club is celebrating its 50th year anniversary. A celebration was held in Spencer Park in Commerce on Sept. 27.

According to a history of the club, the group was formed in the early 1970's, after it became apparent to the Commerce Garden Club Council that an additional garden club was needed. The council president, Rachel Hoover, appointed six members to serve as the nucleus for the new club:

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.