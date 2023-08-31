A fundraiser is planned Sept. 17 in Commerce for a local boy with a rare genetic disorder.

Thunder Tumbling will host a fundraiser for Gannon Fields, a 6-year-old boy who was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy at 3 months old. The "Taste of Thunder" fundraiser will be held Sunday, Sept. 17, at 5 p.m. The entry fee is $10 and includes five voting tickets. Attendees will be able to taste different dishes and vote on their favorites in three categories: Appetizer, entree and dessert.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.