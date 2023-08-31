A fundraiser is planned Sept. 17 in Commerce for a local boy with a rare genetic disorder.
Thunder Tumbling will host a fundraiser for Gannon Fields, a 6-year-old boy who was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy at 3 months old. The "Taste of Thunder" fundraiser will be held Sunday, Sept. 17, at 5 p.m. The entry fee is $10 and includes five voting tickets. Attendees will be able to taste different dishes and vote on their favorites in three categories: Appetizer, entree and dessert.
"(Duchenne muscular dystrophy) is caused by a lack of dystrophin, a protein that is needed to hold muscles together. Without dystrophin, all skeletal muscles begin to deteriorate, leading to paralysis, heart and lung failure, and early death. Duchenne is 100% fatal. There is currently no cure," organizer said. "Gannon has been offered medical treatment in Ohio called gene therapy and they have to be moved by October. It is no cure, but it’s the closest medical option we can get for him. As you can imagine this has put a huge financial stain on the family."
