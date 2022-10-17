Gaus honored for library work

Claire Gaus is pictured receiving the Charles Beard Advocacy Award with Piedmont Regional's Assistant Director Kelli McDaniel, Director Beth McIntyre and Commerce Library Manager Angel Abounader.

The Commerce Public Library and City of Commerce have announced that Claire Gaus is the 2022 recipient of the Charles Beard Advocacy Award. This award is given each year by the Georgia Library Association to recognize someone not employed by a library who has made "outstanding contributions to Georgia libraries."

Gaus has been an active advocate and volunteer for both the Commerce library and the Piedmont Regional Library System for over 20 years. She has severed on the Jackson County Library Board, taught English as a second language and citizenship classes, led summer teen camps, performed storytimes, raised money for the Friends of the Library and the Food for Fines program, acted as Santa's right-hand lady for decades and even brought her dog Taz the therapy dog to the library for children to read to.

