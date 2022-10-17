The Commerce Public Library and City of Commerce have announced that Claire Gaus is the 2022 recipient of the Charles Beard Advocacy Award. This award is given each year by the Georgia Library Association to recognize someone not employed by a library who has made "outstanding contributions to Georgia libraries."
Gaus has been an active advocate and volunteer for both the Commerce library and the Piedmont Regional Library System for over 20 years. She has severed on the Jackson County Library Board, taught English as a second language and citizenship classes, led summer teen camps, performed storytimes, raised money for the Friends of the Library and the Food for Fines program, acted as Santa's right-hand lady for decades and even brought her dog Taz the therapy dog to the library for children to read to.
"Ms. Claire Gaus is a light to the community, I hope one day I'm at least half the clever, sincere, and spunky woman she is, '' said Library Manager Angel Abounader.
- There will be another Financial Q&A on Monday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Patrons are encouraged to drop by to ask one-on-one questions with financial expert Jacqui Lester. Lester will also be leading a session on Medicare and Social Security on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 1 p.m.
- Boo Fest is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 27, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The library encourages children 10 and under to dress up and enjoy games, treats and entertainment. Due to limited parking, patrons are encouraged to park downtown.
- Teen smash video gaming, yoga and chess will not be held on Oct. 27 because of Boo Fest.
- New adult fiction titles now include: David Baldacci's Long Shadows, Suart Woods' Distant Thunder, Elin Hilderbrand's Endless Summer, Terry Brooks' Daughter of Darkness and Jodi Picoult's Mad Honey.
- Upcoming programs include: Monday, Financial Q & A 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and yoga 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday, Medicare and Social Security Seminar 1 p.m.; Wednesdays, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Boo Fest; and Friday, Baby and Me 10:30 a.m.
