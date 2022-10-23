Georgia author Douglas Young will be visiting the Commerce Public Library on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 10:30 a.m. Young will talk about his book, his writing process and how to pursue publication.
- The library is hosting its annual Veterans Day Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. This program is in partnership with the American Legion: Luthi-Gillespie-Whitehead, post 93, in Commerce. This annual program is designed to educate the community about Veterans Day and honor all who have served the U.S. military. Light refreshments will be served. All ages are welcome to attend.
- Staff request that the community bring pictures of their loved ones who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military for the Tree of Honor. Staff will make a copy of loved ones' photos and turn them into a patriotic ornament to go on the library's tree. The Tree of Honor will be enjoyed from November-December 31.
- Coach Ron will be leading chess club on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m.
- Patrons who are interested in the library's next Paint and Chat class are encouraged to call or visit the library to sign up. Classes will be on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 1-3 p.m. and Thursday, Nov. 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Children from Commerce Primary and Elementary Schools have been busy creating artwork for veterans and fall themes. These pieces will be on display in the Neelagaru Family Children's Library, at the Commerce Public Library through November.
- Upcoming programs include: Monday, yoga 10:30 a..m.; Tuesday, Adult Writers Group with guest author Douglas Young; Wednesday, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m., and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Teen Video Gaming-Smash Bros 4-5:30 p.m., and yoga 6 p.m.; and Friday, Baby and Me 10:30 a.m.
