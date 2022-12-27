The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson reminds patrons stop by and check out the latest books and DVD’s for the upcoming holiday weekend. Stay warm with some of these reads: Dressmakers of Prospect Heights, Hard Day for a Hangover, The Last Invitation, NYPD Red 7, Queens of the Age of Chivalry, The Sisters of Sea View, The Light We Carry Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Moongarden and more.
