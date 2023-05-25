The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson is a recipient of the Dollar General Literacy Grant. The grant helps to support the children's Summer Reading Program. This year’s Summer Reading Program theme is All Together Now.
Sign up for the Summer Reading Program at the library or go to prlib.beanstack.org. Every child that registers will receive a free cookie from the Subway at Banks Crossing, a sticker and a bookmark. As children complete reading levels, they earn prizes. Readers who complete 45 books/12.5 hours of reading will earn a ticket for one of the grand prizes.
Adults can win prizes, too. From June 2-23, the library will draw a winner for weekly prize bags. To enter, check out and read at least two books from the library. Upon return, fill out a ticket for the drawing.
In other news at the Nicholson library:
- The Nicholson library welcomes the Half Moon Petting Zoo on Thursday, June 1, at 10:30 a.m. The program is free for all ages with a caregiver.
- The library will have Mermaid Story Time on Tuesday, June 6, at 2 p.m. and on Thursday, June 8, at 10:30 a.m. The craft will be friendship pins. All programs are free for all ages with a caregiver.
- The Nicholson Public Library is raffling off a handmade Georgia Bulldog Quilt. Tickets are $1 each. The drawing will be on July 1. Tickets are available at the library. The quilt was made by the “Quilting Friends of the Harold S. Swindle Public Library." All monies raised support the Children's Reading Program.
