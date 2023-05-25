Summer reading in full swing

Dylan and Caroline Greene, students at South Jackson Elementary School, have signed up for the 2023 summer reading program at the Nicholson library.

The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson is a recipient of the Dollar General Literacy Grant. The grant helps to support the children's Summer Reading Program. This year’s Summer Reading Program theme is All Together Now.

Sign up for the Summer Reading Program at the library or go to prlib.beanstack.org. Every child that registers will receive a free cookie from the Subway at Banks Crossing, a sticker and a bookmark. As children complete reading levels, they earn prizes. Readers who complete 45 books/12.5 hours of reading will earn a ticket for one of the grand prizes.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.