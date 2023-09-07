Haints and Saints Bus Tour in Jefferson will be held Oct. 20-21.
Bus tours depart from the Crawford W. Long Museum from 6 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday. The last tour will be at 9 p.m. both nights. Bus seating is limited, so reserve your seat soon.
Advance purchase required. The cost is $15.00 plus processing fee (adults, seniors and children). No strollers are allowed. Ticket purchase is required for ages 4 and up.
For more information or reservations, call 706-367-5307
This event is sponsored by Crawford W. Long Museum Association and Jefferson Community Theatre.
"Meet a mill worker on Cobb Street and pass by the home where Dr. Crawford W. Long once lived on Lawrenceville Street. Then visit where the Paradise African Methodist Church once stood on Hoschton Street," organizers said. "Enjoy stories from a local legendary host and restauranteur outside of his gathering place – Marlowe’s Café. Learn about the fiery ending of Martin Institute that once graced Institute Street and meet some of the inhabitants of the Old Jackson County Jail that stood on Mahaffey Street – all from the comfort of a tour bus."
