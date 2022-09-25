The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson has added hand-painted rocks to its “Wonderland Garden." The rocks were painted by local children during the library's new Kraft Kingdom drop-in arts-and-crafts program. The designs varied from hearts to rainbows. The “Wonderland Garden” is on the Rosalyn Carter Butterfly Trail.
In other news at the Nicholson library:
- The library will host the Divine Rescue Ranch on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 10:30 a.m. They will be sharing their animals and mission. The event is free and open to all ages with a parent/guardian.
- Boo Fest is planned October 18 from 6-8 p.m. Children of all ages are encouraged to dress up, enjoy crafts and activities and take home a treat bag. The event is free and open to all ages with a parent/guardian.
- The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club will meet on Thursday, October 20, at 1:30 p.m. This month, the group is reading The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson.
- You can check out the Atlanta Zoo DVD at any Piedmont Regional Library. When the DVD is returned, you will receive a free pass good for three people (Mondays-Fridays only) to the zoo.
- The library will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, for staff training.
