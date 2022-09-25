Painting rocks

Sophie and Ethan Clark, and Eva and Rose Egri paint rocks at the Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson.

The Harold S. Swindle Public Library in Nicholson has added hand-painted rocks to its “Wonderland Garden." The rocks were painted by local children during the library's new Kraft Kingdom drop-in arts-and-crafts program. The designs varied from hearts to rainbows. The “Wonderland Garden” is on the Rosalyn Carter Butterfly Trail.

In other news at the Nicholson library:

