The Harmony Grove Arts Festival will be held May 6 from 12-7 p.m. in downtown Commerce.
Organizers are currently seeking artists to participate in this event. Applications can be found at HarmonyArtFest.com and will be accepted through Feb. 17.
The event will take place at the Commerce Civic Center, located at 110 State St.
For more information, contact civiccenter@commercega.gov or 706-335-6417.
