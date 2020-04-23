Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Rain early with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 57F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.