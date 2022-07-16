The Jackson County Historic Courthouse has a patriotic display of several items on loan from families of veterans that served the country.
The displays span the Revolutionary War through Vietnam War. Future plans are to display items from the Middle Eastern conflicts.
Charlotte Mealor, DAR regent and volunteer with the Historic Archives Department, along with courthouse staff and Archive volunteers, pulled together this display.
