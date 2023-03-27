Western Swing, old-time Americana, classic fingerpicking guitar and hard-driving bluegrass will be featured at the next Jackson County Jamboree, to be held at the Jackson County Historic Courthouse on Saturday, April 1, from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Featured performers include Maggie and the Mason Jars, singer-guitarist Ron Hipp and The Original Courthouse All-Star String Band.
Songster Maggie Mason Hunter, multi-instrumentalist Tommy Jordan and master fiddler Ivan Strunin make up Maggie and the Mason Jars. The trio are known for their unique mix of Western swing, gypsy jazz and “high lonesome” Appalachian sound.
Americana singer Ron Hipp’s fingerstyle guitar-playing and rich baritone voice have earned praise from such diverse authorities as renowned classical guitarist Sharon Isbin and Sing Out! Magazine. The Original Courthouse All-Star String Band returns with more fast-picking and tight harmonies.
The Historic Courthouse is located at 85 Washington Street in Jefferson. Admission is $15 general public; $10 for veterans, seniors 65+ and students 16 and under. Doors open at 7 p.m. For more information, call 706-387-7683. Follow @JacksonCountyJamboree on Facebook for updates.
