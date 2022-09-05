The Commerce Public Library is hosting a touring banner exhibit visiting public libraries statewide in an effort to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and to promote public understanding of the history. This exhibit is being displayed in partnership with the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust and the Georgia Public Library Service.
The Witness to the Holocaust exhibit, from the photographs of WWII veteran William Alexander Scott III, is on display at the Commerce Public Library through September 28. The exhibit highlights the World War II veteran and civil rights activist who served as a photographer in a segregated battalion of the United States Army. He witnessed and photographed the liberation of the Buchenwald concentration camp in Germany. The exhibit also draws parallels between the Jim Crow Laws between 1860-1960’s implemented in the United States and the Nuremberg Race Laws of 1935-1945 implemented in Germany and Nazi controlled areas of Europe.
Then on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m there will be a program presented by historian and educator Patrice Weaver who will present the historical context of the Holocaust in an effort to help understand how it happened.
- Book Vine Book Club will meet Friday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m. The group will discuss Jodi Picoult's: The Storyteller. Books are available for check out at the front desk.
- The library will host an Alzheimer's Awareness Program: 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 1 p.m. This is a time for family and friends of loved ones to learn more about the difference between normal aging and Alzheimer's, the importance of early detection and the benefits of diagnosis along with next steps.
- The Geocaching Puzzle Society will be meeting on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those interested in the popular treasure hunting game that uses GPS are welcome to attend.
- There will be a new paint and chat class scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 1-3 p.m. Stop by the library to sign-up, or call at 706- 335- 5946 to reserve a spot.
- The following books have been added to the shelves in the last two weeks: Fern Michaels' Tik Tok, James Patterson's The Ninth Month, Faye Kellerman's The Hunt, Karin Slaughter's Girl Forgotten, William M. Johnstone's Settling His Hash, and Patricia Briggs, Soul Taken.
- Upcoming programs include: Monday, yoga 10:30 a.m. and chair yoga at 1 p.m.; Tuesday, World War II Holocaust Program 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m.; Thursday, Teen Smash 4-5:30 p.m., chess 6 p.m. and yoga 6 p.m.; and Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m. and book vine book club (Sept. 15) at 1 p.m.
