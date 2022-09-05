Win family pass to aquarium

The Dorsey family was one of five families to win a family pass to the Georgia Aquarium for participating in the summer reading program.

The Commerce Public Library is hosting a touring banner exhibit visiting public libraries statewide in an effort to preserve the memory of the Holocaust and to promote public understanding of the history. This exhibit is being displayed in partnership with the Georgia Commission on the Holocaust and the Georgia Public Library Service.

The Witness to the Holocaust exhibit, from the photographs of WWII veteran William Alexander Scott III, is on display at the Commerce Public Library through September 28. The exhibit highlights the World War II veteran and civil rights activist who served as a photographer in a segregated battalion of the United States Army. He witnessed and photographed the liberation of the Buchenwald concentration camp in Germany. The exhibit also draws parallels between the Jim Crow Laws between 1860-1960’s implemented in the United States and the Nuremberg Race Laws of 1935-1945 implemented in Germany and Nazi controlled areas of Europe.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.