Home heating and water help are available for the elderly and medically homebound.

Brenda Dalin, program director of Ninth District Opportunity, Inc., says that households in which every member is age 65 or older or is medically-homebound due to health reasons may apply for assistance with their heating beginning Nov. 1. 

