Homeschool kicks off again at the Jefferson Public Library on Jan. 17 at 11 a.m.
"Put on your thinking cap and flex your critical thinking skills with a scavenger hunt around JPL," library leaders said. "If you can figure out all the puzzles you find, you will secure an invite to the party, which will include video games, snacks and tiny party hats."
Other upcoming programs at the Jefferson library include:
•JPL Book Club will ease into the new year with four children’s books. Pick up your copies at the service desk and bring your favorite picture book to share on January 11 at 1 p.m.
•Virtual Reality Game Day will take place on January 19 at 4:30 p.m. The library has all the VR gear, so come immerse yourself in the virtual world. Be prepared to sign a waiver (18+ or by guardian) in order to play.
