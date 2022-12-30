The Hooks and Needles group that meets at the Commerce Public Library is planning to join a national volunteer program called KnittedKnockers. This is a group of knitters who make handmade prostheses for women who have undergone mastectomies. The Commerce Hooks and Needles plan to have several meetings in January to explain everything needed to participate. Those interested are asked to call the library at 706-335-5946 to leave your name and number, and one of the knitters will return your call. The Hooks and Needles group meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.
- Patrons interested in learning a new skill can find books on the "New Year New You" book display throughout January. Topics range from finance to crochet, self-help to yoga, gardening to learning a language.
- Community members interested in starting a healthy habit for the new year are encouraged to come try yoga at the library. Yoga generally meets twice a week in the library's auditorium.
- New adult fiction now available include" Rachel Kapelke-Dale's The Ingenue, Paige Shelton's Winter's End, William Christie's The Double Agent, Jane Smiley's A Dangerous Business, Rebecca Ross' A Fire Endless, Robin Cook's Night Shift, Brandon Hobson's The Removed, Darby Kane's The Last Invitation, Lily Brooks-Dalton the Light Pirate, and two by Rebecca Ross A Fire Endless and A River Enchanted.
- New in nonfiction are a biography of The Countess of Carnarvon The Earl and The Pharaoh, and Blood Fire & Gold which is described as the story of Elizabeth I and Catherine De Medici.
- Upcoming programs include Wednesday, Hooks and Needles 10 a.m. and storytime with Brittney at 10:30 a.m; Thursday, Smash Brothers from 4-5:30 P.M. and yoga at 6 p.m.; and Friday, Baby and Me at 10:30 a.m.
