Dixie Segars is pictured with her Holiday Take & Make craft she made while visiting the Commerce Public Library.

The Hooks and Needles group that meets at the Commerce Public Library is planning to join a national volunteer program called KnittedKnockers. This is a group of knitters who make handmade prostheses for women who have undergone mastectomies. The Commerce Hooks and Needles plan to have several meetings in January to explain everything needed to participate. Those interested are asked to call the library at 706-335-5946 to leave your name and number, and one of the knitters will return your call. The Hooks and Needles group meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

In other library news:

