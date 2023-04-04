Jackson County recently had a team of sharpshooters compete at State 4-H .22 Silhouette Match.
The team, coached by volunteer Wayne Dills, competed in a match which included nearly 50 youth from across the state.
The .22 Rifle team learns to shoot at metal silhouettes of animals spaced out over a 50-yard course. Participants shoot from a standing position and have 40 shots, 10 for each animal silhouette.
Jackson County had 11 participants at the match: juniors (7th & 8th grade) Drake Hill and Rylee Reynolds; and seniors (9-12th grade) Ellie Groves, Skylar Byrum, Abbigail Collins, Sophia Satterfield, Matthew Justus, Lela Kruger, Karlie Fergueson, Wesley Whittington and Ally Saigeon.
Junior Drake Hill placed first in the junior relay with a score of 31 out of 40 while senior Abbigail Collins placed first in the senior relay with a score of 27 out of 40.
The .22 Rifle team is part of Georgia 4-H’s Project S.A.F.E. (Shooting Awareness, Fun, Education) programs. Other disciplines include archery, shotgun and BB gun.
For more information about 4-H shooting sports and Jackson County 4-H, contact 4-H Agent April Edwards (apriledwards@uga.edu) and 4-H Educator Jonathan Page (jspage@uga.edu) at the University of Georgia Extension Service-Jackson County (706-367-6344) located at 255 Curtis H. Spence Dr. in Jefferson.
