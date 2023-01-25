Fifteen Jackson County 4-H’ers competed in the State Indoor Archery Match on Jan. 21 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. One of Georgia 4-H’s Project Shooting Awareness, Fun and Education (SAFE) disciplines, youth learn how to properly hold, use and maintain a bow (either a recurve or compound bow) while also being instructed in range safety and practice.
The State Indoor Match is the first of two official state competitions for the archers. The second will be the Target Challenge Weekend at Rock Eagle in late April.
At the State Indoor, Jackson County was represented by:
- Senior (9th-12th grade) female-recurve: Sophia Satterfield
- Senior (9th-12th grade) female-compound: Kaitlyn Dudley
- Senior (9th-12th grade) male-compound bow: Wyatt Dyer, Landon Mikulski and Erik Kirchman
- Junior (7th-8th grade) male-recurve: Jason Cartey
- Junior (7th-8th grade) male-compound: Gavin Gipson and Aiden Welch
- Junior (7th-8th grade) female-compound: Brooke Lockman and Chloe Kubiak
- Junior (7th-8th grade) female-recurve: Regan Sams and Chelsea Satterfield
- Cloverleaf (4th-6th grade) Ella Gipson, compound; Drew Welch, compound; and Gaze Cartey, recurve
Gavin Gipson placed third in the junior male compound category.
Nearly 800 youth from across Georgia took part in the State Indoor Match.
For more information about Jackson County 4-H and its programs, contact the University of Georgia Extension Office-Jackson County at 706-367-6344. Jackson County 4-H is led by 4-H Agent April Edwards and 4-H Educator Jonathan Page.
