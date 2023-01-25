Fifteen Jackson County 4-H’ers competed in the State Indoor Archery Match on Jan. 21 at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. One of Georgia 4-H’s Project Shooting Awareness, Fun and Education (SAFE) disciplines, youth learn how to properly hold, use and maintain a bow (either a recurve or compound bow) while also being instructed in range safety and practice.

The State Indoor Match is the first of two official state competitions for the archers. The second will be the Target Challenge Weekend at Rock Eagle in late April.

