4-H recognized

The Jackson County Board of Commissioners honored the local 4-H program with a proclamation for 4-H Week during its Oct. 3 meeting. Several local 4-H students and their leaders were on hand to discuss the program and its impact on the community. Pictured are: (front row, L-R) Wyatt Dyer, Ella Grace Gipson, Coleman Rudisill, Charlotte Oesterle, Haze Cartey and Jason Cartey; and (back row, L-R) Gavin Gipson, Rishav Rajbhandari, Caleb Rudisill, Jackson County Board of Commissioners member Marty Seagraves, BOC chairman Tom Crow, Skylar Byrum, commissioner Jim Hix, 4-H educator Jonathan Page, 4-H agent April Edwards, Extension coordinator Greg Pittman and archery coach Mark Gipson.

For more than 100 years, 4-H has served as a youth development program working to enrich the lives of students throughout the country. With an enrollment of more than 6 million active student members and more than 25 million 4-H alumni nationally, 4-H touches the lives of young people from all walks of life.

In the 2021-22 school year, Jackson County 4-H had an active enrollment of 1,233 members, held over 400 in-school club meetings, boasted 564 district project achievement competitors, and had 174 summer program participants.

