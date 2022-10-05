For more than 100 years, 4-H has served as a youth development program working to enrich the lives of students throughout the country. With an enrollment of more than 6 million active student members and more than 25 million 4-H alumni nationally, 4-H touches the lives of young people from all walks of life.
In the 2021-22 school year, Jackson County 4-H had an active enrollment of 1,233 members, held over 400 in-school club meetings, boasted 564 district project achievement competitors, and had 174 summer program participants.
"None of these would have been possible without the 141 active adult volunteers who donate their time to help lead many of these programs," organizers said.
Ongoing programs in Jackson County 4-H range from the Literary Tome Society, public speaking with “The 4-H Scoop” podcast, and shooting sports (such as archery and BB teams). Additionally, livestock show participants and various judging teams (such as livestock, land, and consumer judging) are in full swing.
For more information about Jackson County 4-H, contact 4-H Agent April Edwards or 4-H Educator Jonathan Page at the University of Georgia Extension Service by phone, 706-367-6344, email uge1157@uga.edu or visit the office at 255 Curtis H. Spence Dr. in Jefferson.
