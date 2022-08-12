Jackson County 4-H offered a variety of opportunities for local youth to make memories during the 2022 summer. Activities ranged from cooking classes to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) challenges. Students also took part in farm tours, indoor/outdoor games and overnight camps.
A new program offered this summer was “Wednesday Adventures." The new program was an effort to involve high school members in leading activities in their areas of interest. “Wednesday Adventures” covered a diverse selection of subject matter including: Sports, sewing, teamwork and engineering. The teen leaders who led these afternoon adventure camps were: Caleb Rudisil, Coleman Rudisil, Sarah Brigham, Rishav Rajbhandari, Charlotte Oesterle and Desirae Whitaker.
In the field of STEM, 4-H educator Jonathan Page took a different direction with the STEM Challenge Days. These afternoon-long programs had youth working on various projects related to physics and engineering. The most popular was the egg drop experiment. Another activity involved in the STEM Challenges required students to build junk drawer crash cars, which had to have a safety system to protect their egg passenger. One day was devoted to understanding the concept and challenges involved in flight. First, students were challenged to build the farthest flying paper airplane. After tackling this challenge, they built their way up to constructing and launching crush rockets powered by a 2-liter bottle and seeing who could touch down in a specific landing zone using an understanding of angles and thrust.
Food and nutrition education is a growing area of interest for 4-H programs and was well represented in the “Summer Cooking Camp." This two-day program led by Page and Extension intern Sara Doster focused on teaching students the fundamentals of food safety, kitchen safety, proper nutrition and basic culinary skills. Youth cooked a variety of dishes which required the application of different skills and understanding. 4-H teen leaders for the summer cooking camp were Skylar Byrum and Jaden Knight. A follow-up to the camp called “Healthy Eats” was conducted by Doster and focused on specific types of healthy recipes.
To further the understanding of the many different aspects and sectors involved in the agriculturally-rich community of Jackson County, 4-H hosted the “Farm and Fishing Camp." This two-day program involved 4-H’ers visiting diverse farms throughout Jackson County to expand their knowledge more about the different areas of agriculture and how they contribute to the community around them. Locations visited included: 7 G’s Christmas Tree Farm, Merk Family Farm, Hurricane Shoals Heritage Village, Sunny Hill Farm, Jackson County Agriculture Facility, Shields-Etheridge Heritage Farm and McMullen Farm. In addition to learning about how agriculture impacts them in Jackson County, the youth had a chance to go fishing at McMullen Farms after a fabulous presentation by Master Gardener Brandy Pethel on pond ecosystems.
The largest and most notable programs of the summer are 4-H Summer Camps each is hosted at one of the five 4-H centers throughout the state. June 3-4 was the “Wahsega Fun Day," a one-night adventure for 4-H’ers. The “Fun Day” is a chance for youth to experience a lot of the summer camp try out in a shortened time frame. Jackson County had six students attend the program at Wahsega 4-H Center near Dahlonega. They had the opportunity to tackle the climbing wall, zip line and slide down the Wahsega waterfall and be met by the zany group of counselors who were at camp for the summer.
The first week long camp of Summer 2022 was, “Junior Camp." Seventh and eighth graders ventured to Camp Jekyll on Jekyll Island. This unique 4-H Center focuses on ocean and beach ecosystems. 4-H’ers had an opportunity to tour the island and learn more about its ecology and history. “Junior Camp” was attended by three Jackson County youth.
The next summer camp opportunity offered for our 4-H students was “Wilderness Challenge Camp” (for 6th–8th grades). This outdoor adventure themed camp which takes place at Wahsega 4-H Center. “Wilderness Challenge Camp” focuses on outdoor activities such as animal identification, water resources, campfire cooking and ends with a whitewater rafting trip down the Ocoee River.
“Cloverleaf Camp” (4th–6th grades) at Rock Eagle 4-H Center took place June 27–July 1. Rock Eagle is a Native American-themed summer camp with a focus on lake and forest ecosystems. Students take part in a wide variety of activities including canoeing, swimming, nature hikes to the Rock Eagle effigy mound, high ropes courses, visiting the herpetology lab and learning about ecosystems in the lake ecology course. “Cloverleaf Camp” was attended by more than 40 Jackson County 4-H’ers. This set a record for 4-H Summer Camp with a total of 1,032 4-H’ers from across the state at “Cloverleaf Camp” for 2022.
Additional programs conducted by Jackson County 4-H this summer included a Role-Playing Game Day and a stormwater stenciling project in conjunction with county stormwater specialist Chris Sorrell. As the summer came to an end, preparation for the fall competition schedule began. The 4-H office commenced practices for land judging teams and our 4-H Food Challenge participants, coached by Page.
Jackson County 4-H is part of the University of Georgia Extension Service which is located at 255 Curtis H. Spence Dr. in Jefferson. For more information about the Jackson County 4-H Club and its programs, contact 4-H Extension agent April Edwards (apriledwards@uga.edu) and 4-H educator Jonathan Page (jspage@uga.edu) at 706-367-6344.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.