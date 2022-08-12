Jackson County 4-H offered a variety of opportunities for local youth to make memories during the 2022 summer. Activities ranged from cooking classes to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) challenges. Students also took part in farm tours, indoor/outdoor games and overnight camps.

A new program offered this summer was “Wednesday Adventures." The new program was an effort to involve high school members in leading activities in their areas of interest. “Wednesday Adventures” covered a diverse selection of subject matter including: Sports, sewing, teamwork and engineering. The teen leaders who led these afternoon adventure camps were: Caleb Rudisil, Coleman Rudisil, Sarah Brigham, Rishav Rajbhandari, Charlotte Oesterle and Desirae Whitaker.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.