Five Jackson County 4-H’ers competed at the Wilkes County First Year Shooters Match in Washington. The BB Team is a group of 4th-9th grade 4-H’ers who practice shooting from four different positions as well as a comprehensive safety test.
The First Year Shooters Match is an opportunity for rookie shooters to become accustomed to the competition atmosphere and setting that is found at the qualification matches and state competition. Jason Cartey, Haze Cartey, Penelope Oesterle, Eden Pethel and Carter Varanadoe represented Jackson County at the match.
