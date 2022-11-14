Jackson County 4-H recently competed in the Area Cotton Bowl and Consumer Judging contest in Watkinsville. Attended by 86 4-H’ers from 11 counties, this competition was to determine which teams would be traveling to the state competition in December. Jackson County was represented by Caleb Rudisill (11th grade), Sarah Brigham (11th grade), Coleman Rudisill (9th grade) and Hadley McLean (5th grade). They were coached by 4-H Educator Jonathan Page.

Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging is a competitive judging contest where 4-H members learn about cotton as an agriculture commodity in the state as well as to promote cotton through commercials or advertisements. 4-H’ers gain skills in making rational decisions when purchasing goods and services while maximizing resources.

