Jackson County 4-H recently competed in the Area Cotton Bowl and Consumer Judging contest in Watkinsville. Attended by 86 4-H’ers from 11 counties, this competition was to determine which teams would be traveling to the state competition in December. Jackson County was represented by Caleb Rudisill (11th grade), Sarah Brigham (11th grade), Coleman Rudisill (9th grade) and Hadley McLean (5th grade). They were coached by 4-H Educator Jonathan Page.
Cotton Boll and Consumer Judging is a competitive judging contest where 4-H members learn about cotton as an agriculture commodity in the state as well as to promote cotton through commercials or advertisements. 4-H’ers gain skills in making rational decisions when purchasing goods and services while maximizing resources.
The contest is made up of two competition areas: Judging classes and advertisements/commercials.
4-H’ers are required to judge four classes of consumer items or services. Each class contains four similar items and has an accompanying situation statement. This statement describes a consumer and gives the needs to be considered when he/she makes a decision to purchase the item. Factors influencing these needs may include the person’s age, gender, available money, lifestyles, school or job status, preferences or other requirements that depend on the item given and the individual in the situation.
The 2022 contest items were athletic pants, tablets, fast food breakfasts, and backpacks. Caleb Rudisill placed third in reasons and placings and fourth place high individual. The senior team of Caleb, Coleman and Brigham placed third overall out of nine high school teams.
Jackson County 4-H is part of the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service. Jackson County 4-H is led by 4-H Youth Development Agent April Edwards and 4-H/ANR Educator Jonathan Page. For more information about 4-H contact them at 706-367-6344 or visit the office at 255 Curtis H. Spence Dr. in Jefferson.
