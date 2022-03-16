Jackson County 4-H members earned a number of awards during the Junior/Senior District Project Achievement at Rock Eagle 4-H Center. The event was held March 4-6.
Junior/Senior District Project Achievement is an annual event for 7th–12th grade 4-H’ers. The youth compile and submit portfolios of their interests and activities from the previous calendar year in their different topic areas. These portfolios are due at the beginning of January and represent nearly half of the 4-H’ers final score. The 4-H’ers then work to prepare their presentation or performance for competition on a topic of their choosing. The stakes are high for the high school members. First place gives students an opportunity to go to the state competition in late July, known as State Congress. Here they have the opportunity to win the coveted title of Master 4-H’er.
For the 2022 competition, Jackson County had eight high school members and two middle school members take part in the competition.
The following senior (9th-12th grade) members were among the participants:
- Rayann Mittsdarffer – performing arts-general, first place delegate to State Congress
- Skylar Byrum – festive foods for health, second place and sweepstakes delegate to State Congress
- Caroline Phillips – communications, second place
- Charlotte Oesterle – fashion revue, second place
- Kaylee Purvis – sports, third place
- Caleb Rudisil – public speaking, third place
- Desirae Whitaker – international, third place
- Christa Hillstrand – performing arts-piano, honorable mention, second place performance
Junior (7th-8th grade) participants included:
- Coleman Rudisil – sports-team, first place
- Rishav Rajbhandari – poultry and egg science, first place
In addition to the presentations Jackson County also came away with several county awards including first place for the outstanding virtual project club for “The 4-H Scoop” podcast which is led by Caroline Phillips, Desirae Whitaker, Christa Hillstrand, Caleb Rudisil, Coleman Rudisil, Rishav Rajbhandari, Jacob Oesterle and Charlotte Oesterle.
Jackson County also received second place in the outstanding teen leadership project for “The 4-H News” video broadcasts led by Caroline Phillips, Desirae Whitaker, Christa Hillstrand, Caleb Rudisil, Coleman Rudisil, Rishav Rajbhandari and Jacob Oesterle.
Longtime adult volunteer Barbara Allen was also nominated and honored as an outstanding volunteer leader for 2022.
Jackson County 4-H is part of the University of Georgia Extension Service which is located at 255 Curtis H. Spence Dr. in Jefferson. For more information about the Jackson County 4-H Club and its programs, contact 4-H Extension Agent April Edwards (apriledwards@uga.edu) and 4-H Educator Jonathan Page (jspage@uga.edu) at 706-367-6344.
