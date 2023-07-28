Georgia 4-H recently hosted its 80th annual 4-H State Congress as top 4-H’ers from around the state gathered in Atlanta July 18-21.

State Congress includes the state-level Project Achievement and Leadership in Action contests, as well as recognition of youth development professionals, supporters and public officials for their contributions to the success of 4-H in Georgia.

