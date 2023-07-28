Georgia 4-H recently hosted its 80th annual 4-H State Congress as top 4-H’ers from around the state gathered in Atlanta July 18-21.
State Congress includes the state-level Project Achievement and Leadership in Action contests, as well as recognition of youth development professionals, supporters and public officials for their contributions to the success of 4-H in Georgia.
Two Jackson County 4-H’ers competed at State Congress this year: Charlotte Oesterle in the Fashion Revue project and Kaylee Purvis in the Sports project.
Students who place first at state-level competitions in Georgia 4-H earn the title of “Master 4-H’er.” During State Congress, more than 200 delegates competed in 50 Project Achievement areas and eight delegates competed in the Leadership in Action contest; one individual from each project area and two Leadership in Action competitors received Master 4-H’er status. Special event Master 4-H’ers from the 2022-23 program year were also recognized at State Congress.
Charlotte Oesterle placed 1st in the Fashion Revue project for her homemade prom dress and was awarded the title of Master 4-H’er. The Fashion Revue project challenges participants to design and make an outfit from scratch and then model it before the judges. The participant is then interviewed about their design process and sewing methods used in constructing the outfit.
More than 48,000 youth participated in Project Achievement last year through 4-H programs at the county level. This essential Georgia 4-H program element empowers young people with leadership, creativity, public speaking and record keeping skills. At the high school level, students choose a project of interest from a list of areas that include agriculture, human development, performing arts, communication, engineering and workforce preparation. They subsequently research the topic, create a detailed presentation and participate in related community service and civic engagement activities. State Congress competition also includes individual interviews with qualified professionals who engage with 4-H’ers about their project work.
Leaders in the camping program and 4-H center leadership also received recognition during State Congress. Additionally, the 2023-2024 Georgia 4-H Board of Directors were inducted into their positions of leadership. The 2022-2023 Board of Directors were honored for their year of service.
For more information about Georgia 4-H and the Jackson County 4-H program, contact the UGA Extension Service-Jackson County located at 255 Curtis H. Spence Dr. in Jefferson, or call 706-367-6344. Jackson County 4-H is overseen by 4-H Agent April Edwards (apriledwards@uga.edu) and 4-H Educator Jonathan Page (jspage@uga.edu).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.