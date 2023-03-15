Jackson County 4-H members came away with a stack of awards during the Junior/Senior District Project Achievement event on March 10-12 at Rock Eagle 4-H Center. The contest involved a total of 374 competitors from across northeast Georgia.
The District Project Achievement is an annual event for 7th-12th grade 4-H’ers. The youth compile and submit portfolios of their interests and activities for the previous calendar year in their different topic areas. These portfolios are due at the beginning of January and represent half of the 4-H’ers final score. The 4-H’ers then work to prepare their presentation, or performance, for competition on a topic of their choosing.
The stakes are high for the high school members, 1st place gives students an opportunity to go to the state competition in late July, known as State Congress. During the State Congress competition, they have the opportunity to win the coveted title of Master 4-H’er.
Seven high school members from Jackson County took part in the competition. Their results include:
- Charlotte Oesterle, fashion revue, 1st place
- Kaylee Purvis, sports, 2nd place, and sweepstakes delegate to State Congress
- Caleb Rudisil, outdoor recreation, 2nd place
- Skylar Byrum, target sports, 3rd place
- Rishav Rajbhandari, computer information technology, 3rd place
- Sarah Brigham , workforce preparation and career development
- Coleman Rudisil, history
In addition to the presentations Jackson County also came away with several county awards:
- 3rd place Outstanding Teen Leadership Project, Wednesday Adventures program, led by Sarah Brigham, Charlotte Oesterle, Caleb Rudisil, Coleman Rudisil and Rishav Rajbhandari.
- Jackson County was also the winner of the spring Elite Northeast Trivia Tournament and will hold the Trivia Belt until the Fall tournament.
- adult volunteers Amy Brigham and David Coombs were nominated and honored as Outstanding Volunteer Leaders for 2023.
Jackson County 4-H is part of the University of Georgia Extension Service which is located at 255 Curtis H. Spence Dr. in Jefferson. For more information about the Jackson County 4-H Club and its programs contact 4-H Extension Agent April Edwards (apriledwards@uga.edu) and 4-H Educator Jonathan Page (jspage@uga.edu) at 706-367-6344.
