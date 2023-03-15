Jackson County 4-H members came away with a stack of awards during the Junior/Senior District Project Achievement event on March 10-12 at Rock Eagle 4-H Center. The contest involved a total of 374 competitors from across northeast Georgia.

The District Project Achievement is an annual event for 7th-12th grade 4-H’ers. The youth compile and submit portfolios of their interests and activities for the previous calendar year in their different topic areas. These portfolios are due at the beginning of January and represent half of the 4-H’ers final score. The 4-H’ers then work to prepare their presentation, or performance, for competition on a topic of their choosing.

