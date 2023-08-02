Jackson County Extension/4-H recently hosted its Summer Farm Tour program. The program was launched in 2021 in an effort to educate local youth about farming.
"Agriculture education is a growing area of concern in Georgia, with many youths unaware of where food comes from and the process of bringing it to their plate. With this problem also comes a growing divide over the role played by farmers in everyday living and local economies," Jackson County 4-H leaders said in a news release.
Each year, ANR Agent Greg Pittman and 4-H Educator Jonathan Page identify local agriculture industries to educate youth about over a two-day period. This year, 14 youth participated in the program with visits to six locations, each with a different theme and lesson about the history and importance of agriculture:
- UGA Soil and Water Lab — Youth learned about science of soil and water testing. They learned what is tested for, how it works and how farmers can use this information to improve their crops. Youth also learned about the different types of soil found throughout Georgia.
- Johnson Stables — One of several Centennial Farms located in Jackson County, youth learned about the history of the Johnson Family farms from cotton to chickens to beef and horse stables. Youth also learned about organic farming and the work involved in running a successful horse stable.
- Shields-Etheridge Heritage Farm — Another Centennial Farm, youth can take the time to see up close the history of agriculture and Jackson County at Shields-Etheridge. Youth take part in a scavenger hunt based on the historical markers located throughout the area to learn more about agricultures role in Jackson County.
- 7 G’s Christmas Tree Farm — As the youth learn during the program, agriculture isn’t limited to just food crops and animals. It’s also in the trees we decorate our homes with every year. Youth have the chance to learn about the process, challenges, growth of Christmas tree farming in addition to the difference varieties of tree that are utilized.
- Pott’s Family Meat Market — This Centennial Farm has recently expanded into its own butcher shop and market to market directly to the community. Youth learn more about the livestock industry and how animals are raised, harvested and brought to the table. The youth also had an opportunity to taste some locally-made beef sticks during the tour.
- McMullan Farms — To cap off the tour, the youth arrive at a pond on this family farm to learn about pond and stream ecosystems from Master Naturalist Brandy Pethel and County Stormwater Specialist Chris Sorrell of Keep Jackson County Beautiful. The youth learned about how these ecosystems influence local environments and agriculture. The youth were then able to relax and fish in the pond as an end of tour reward.
Jackson County 4-H is part of the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service-Jackson County. For more information about Jackson County 4-H, agriculture and related topics, contact them at 706-367-6344. The Extension office is located at 255 Curtis H. Spence Dr. in Jefferson. The Jackson County Extension Service is staffed by Extension Ag Agent Greg Pittman (gpittman@uga.edu), Extension 4-H Agent April Edwards (apriledwards@uga.edu), 4-H Educator Jonathan Page (jspage@uga.edu), Admin Assistant Hillary Faith (uge1157@uga.edu) with support from Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Brandy Pethel (jcmgev@uga.edu).
