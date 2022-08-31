Jackson County 4-H members recently participated in the state land judging contest.
Land judging prepares youth to protect and improve land by exposing them to the importance of conservation and responsible usage. Youth gain an appreciation for soil and the opportunity to learn soil structure, power of erosion, classification and proper land treatment.
Jackson County prepared for the contest by teaming up with neighboring Barrow County 4-H for practices twice a week throughout the month of August. Jackson County 4-H’s team was coached by 4-H educator Jonathan Page. This was Jackson County’s first time attending the land judging competition.
Sixty-two competitors from nine counties participated in the state contest. Junior teams are made up of youth from 4th-8th grades and senior teams are 9th-12th grade 4-H’ers. Jackson County’s senior team was made up of members Charlotte Oesterle, Skylar Byrum and Sarah Brigham.
The Jackson County team placed fourth out of 13 senior teams. Senior Charlotte Oesterle was the second place high individual at the contest.
Faculty from UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences contribute to the curriculum used to train 4-H’ers and help provide youth with pertinent applications of the skills they learn.
This judging event teaches youth to evaluate soils and understand best land uses. In a learn-by-doing environment, youth determine soil properties by getting their hands dirty. Participants assess factors including topsoil texture, slope, effective depth, drainage and permeability to assess land classes for the contest.
The program connects youth from both urban and rural communities in a united effort to conserve Georgia’s land.
Craven Hudson, Georgia 4-H extension specialist, is grateful for the partnership with UGA.
“We would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Glen Harris, extension agronomist and professor of environmental soil and fertilizer, and Dr. Matthew Levi, assistant professor of soil pedology, for their assistance with facilitating the contest,” Hudson said. “Encouraging 4-H’ers to care for their environment and steward our land resources responsibly is vital for the future success of agriculture in Georgia,” he added.
Worth County 4-H will represent Georgia in May 2023 at the National Land and Range Judging Contest in Oklahoma.
For more information about how to get involved with land judging and Georgia 4-H, contact the Jackson County 4-H Office located at 255 Curtis H. Spence Dr. in Jefferson. Jackson County 4-H is led by 4-H Agent April Edwards (apriledwards@uga.edu) and 4-H Educator Jonathan Page (jspage@uga.edu). You can learn more about Jackson County 4-H at www.extension.uga.edu/jackson or by calling 706-367-6344.
