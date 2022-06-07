The Jackson County Ag Facility announces the following upcoming events:
- June 25-26 — Jurassic Nation Interactive Dinosaur Attraction 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- July 16 — Jackson County FFA Red Clay Goat Show
- July 23 — Madison County Sizzlin’ Summer Showdown Goat Show
- July 30 — Beat the Heat Swine Show
- August 6 — Madison County Hog Gone Wild Swine Show
- August 13 — Jackson EMC Beef Cattle Show/Caby Show
- August 17-21 — Lollipop Kids Consignment Shop
- August 27 — Peach Drop Goat Show
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.