The Jackson County Ag Facility is looking for farmers, bakers and makers for its first farmers market.
Farmers markets will begin on the first Sunday of each month from 2-5 p.m.
Vendor spots are $10 and include a 10-by-10 space.
“We would love all things locally grown/made and are so excited to share this with our community,” organizers said.
To sign up, email vtownsend@jacksoncountygov.com
