Jackson County Farm Bureau is celebrating Farm-City Week Nov. 17-24.
Farm-City Week highlights the relationship between Georgia farmers and their partners in urban areas who prepare, transport, market and retail the food and fiber that farmers grow for consumers. Kiwanis International began Farm-City Week in 1955 to increase the understanding of the partnership between urban and rural residents.
Sending "thank you" letters to farmers, sharing recipes that use Georgia-grown products at Farm-City Week events, and reading books – virtually or in person – to students are just a few of the activities county Farm Bureaus will hold in communities across Georgia as their schedules and community COVID scenarios allow to mark this annual event.
To celebrate Farm-City Week, Jackson County Farm Bureau is mailing farmers "thank you" letters from Commerce Elementary School, West Jackson Elementary School and North Jackson Elementary School. If you are interested in sending a "thank you" letter to a local farmer in Jackson County, visit the Jackson County Farm Bureau.
“Farmers and our urban partners have worked together to drive Georgia forward since the state’s beginning,” said Jackson County Farm Bureau President Swayne Cochran. “Our state’s agribusinesses strive every day to produce food, clothing, shelter and other items necessary for American life. We’re proud of our role, and we’re extremely thankful that the non-farming public is there to support us.”
