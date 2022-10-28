Jackson County Farm Bureau invites the community to observe Farm-City Week on Nov. 16-23.

Farm-City Week highlights the relationship between Georgia farmers and their partners in urban areas who prepare, transport, market, retail and serve the food and fiber farmers grow for consumers. Kiwanis International began Farm-City Week in 1955 to increase the understanding of the partnership between urban and rural residents.

