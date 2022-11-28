The Jackson County Historic Courthouse will host a live concert of bluegrass, blues, folk and roots music for the holiday season on December 2 from 7:30-9 p.m.
The show, part of the Jackson County Jamboree concert series, features The Solstice Sisters, Ross "Peadboy" Pead, and The Original Courthouse All-Star String Band.
The Solstice Sisters sing old-time holiday, Western swing and folk tunes in three-part harmony, accompanied by guitar, dobro and other instruments. Singer-guitarist Pead performs blues and American roots music. The string band includes bluegrass artists Mark Garrison (Bluebilly Grit), Mike Harrison (Silver Strings Bluegrass Band), Rich Born (North Georgia Bluegrass Band) and Bob Simon (9 lb Jammers).
“The restored 1879 courtroom, decorated for Christmas, is a great place to connect with old-time music,” said Henry “Doc” Johnson, who emcees the show. “Folks can sit back after shopping and enjoy the sounds of the season performed in classic North Georgia musical styles.”
Tickets are $15 general admission, and $10 for veterans, seniors 65 years and older and children age 16 and under. For details, visit the Jackson County Jamboree Facebook page @jacksoncountyjamboree, or call 706-367-5754.
