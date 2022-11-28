The Jackson County Historic Courthouse will host a live concert of bluegrass, blues, folk and roots music for the holiday season on December 2 from 7:30-9 p.m.

The show, part of the Jackson County Jamboree concert series, features The Solstice Sisters, Ross "Peadboy" Pead, and The Original Courthouse All-Star String Band.

