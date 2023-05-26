The next Jackson County Jamboree will be held Saturday, June 3, at the Jackson County Historical Courthouse. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music starts at 7:30 p.m.
This show features Gypsy jazz band, The Bones of Saint Michael, and acoustic Americana band. Pickled Holler.
