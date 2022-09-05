A new entertainment series that celebrates Jackson County’s cultural and musical heritage launches this fall at the Jackson County Historic Courthouse in Jefferson.
The two-hour program of music acts and short sketches set in the county during the early 20th century premieres at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The show will be presented in the style of an old-time radio broadcast. Musical guests for the October show include Maggie and the Mason Jars, led by Maggie Mason Hunter of the folk trio the Solstice Sisters; 9 lb Jammers, led by Zane Brock, and The Original All-Star String Band, comprised of Mark Garrison (Bluebilly Grit), Mike Harrison (Silver Strings Bluegrass Band), Rich Born (North Georgia Bluegrass Band) and Bob Simon (9 lb Jammers). Henry “Doc” Johnson emcees.
Al McLeod, an acoustic music enthusiast who initiated the nonprofit series, sees it as a way to celebrate and preserve the county’s musical and oral traditions while providing a regular outlet for professional performers.
“This area has a rich pool of talent but few opportunities for artists to share some really wonderful music,” said McLeod. He hopes future programs will include genres such as barbershop quartet, blues and gospel music.
Henry Johnson, professor emeritus of technical theater at Piedmont University, emcees bluegrass events in north Georgia as his alter ego “Doc” Johnson, an 1890s traveling medicine showman. From 2001-2015 Johnson emceed and stage-managed the Mountain Music & Medicine Show, an award-winning radio broadcast, and still emcees Dahlonega’s annual Goldrush Days Festival.
“I think this will be a fun event that people in Jackson County can be proud of,” said Johnson, a county resident. “The restored 1879 courtroom should be a great performance space for musicians and actors. I’m looking forward to it.”
Members of the community may audition to perform as characters in Jamboree sketches on September 15 at the courthouse from 4-8 p.m. Characters range in age from teen to older adult. Memorization is not required; actors will perform with scripts in hand as for radio programs. For more information about auditions contact Henry Johnson at docshows@hotmail.com.
Organizers hope to host another jamboree in early December. The October jamboree caps off Jam on the Square, a day of free events to be held on College Street in and near the Crawford W. Long Museum.
Tickets for the Jamboree are $15 for adults and $10 for veterans, seniors over 65 and children under age 15. Tickets may be purchased at the courthouse at 85 Washington Street, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or at the door the night of the show if not sold out. For updates follow Jackson County Jamboree on Facebook and @jacksoncountyjamboree on Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.