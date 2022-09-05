A new entertainment series that celebrates Jackson County’s cultural and musical heritage launches this fall at the Jackson County Historic Courthouse in Jefferson.

The two-hour program of music acts and short sketches set in the county during the early 20th century premieres at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The show will be presented in the style of an old-time radio broadcast. Musical guests for the October show include Maggie and the Mason Jars, led by Maggie Mason Hunter of the folk trio the Solstice Sisters; 9 lb Jammers, led by Zane Brock, and The Original All-Star String Band, comprised of Mark Garrison (Bluebilly Grit), Mike Harrison (Silver Strings Bluegrass Band), Rich Born (North Georgia Bluegrass Band) and Bob Simon (9 lb Jammers). Henry “Doc” Johnson emcees.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.