Commerce-native Shemika Reed has been named co-chair of the Jackson County Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Committee.
Reed, a real estate investor and licensed agent with Signature Real Estate of Athens, is involved in the community. She founded Shemika’s Power Foundation, an area grassroots nonprofit that supports projects for children and other vulnerable populations, and organized and coached the City of Commerce Kickball Team. She is a frequent volunteer with the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson County, and has served on the Day of Service Planning Committee since 2021.
“I cannot think of a better partner in celebrating and continuing the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Jackson County,” said co-chair Melody Herrington. “Shemika is so talented, energetic, and committed, and she has such a fierce love for her community. She solves problems with a level of skill and speed that I can’t even explain.”
Reed and her wife, Jessica Gordon Reed, have four children in the Jefferson City School System.
The Jackson County MLK Day of Service Committee, a project of Keep Jackson County Beautiful, was organized in 2019 to plan and coordinate annual service projects on this holiday, as well as a community celebration event. The 2024 Day of Service will be held on Monday, January 15, and local governments, schools, non-profits, churches and individuals are invited to submit applications beginning in September. Since the inaugural Day of Service in 2020, the project has completed 25 projects and attracted over 500 local volunteers.
