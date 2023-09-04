Shemika Reed

Shemika Reed

Commerce-native Shemika Reed has been named co-chair of the Jackson County Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Committee.

Reed, a real estate investor and licensed agent with Signature Real Estate of Athens, is involved in the community. She founded Shemika’s Power Foundation, an area grassroots nonprofit that supports projects for children and other vulnerable populations, and organized and coached the City of Commerce Kickball Team. She is a frequent volunteer with the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson County, and has served on the Day of Service Planning Committee since 2021.

